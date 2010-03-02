The MN State EMS LODD Memorial Foundation is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to raising funds for the creation of a EMS Line Of Duty Death (LODD) Memorial on the Minnesota state capitol grounds.

Currently there is no physical memorial in the State of Minnesota for EMS workers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Those who have made the ultimate sacrifice deserve the honor and respect that this memorial will bestow. We kindly seek your support to help us achieve our goal.